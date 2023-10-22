Movies | Celebrities

[Photos] Srinidhi Shetty channels her inner white swan in embellished saree with trendy blouse design

Srinidhi Shetty is all set to unleash her inner white swan, and it's a sight to behold! Imagine a saree that's not just clothing but a masterpiece, with shiny decorations that scream luxury. Check out photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 18:35:59
[Photos] Srinidhi Shetty channels her inner white swan in embellished saree with trendy blouse design 863452
Credit: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

Srinidhi Shetty is all set to unleash her inner white swan, and it’s a sight to behold! Imagine a saree that’s not just clothing but a masterpiece, with shiny decorations that scream luxury. And let’s not forget the trendy blouse that’s all the rage. Srinidhi is here to show us that you can be as graceful and elegant as a swan, even on the fashion runway.

Her embellished saree is like a glittering dream, and the trendy blouse design is hotter than a sunny day at the beach. Srinidhi is about to take us on a fabulous fashion journey, and it’s all about embracing your inner diva. So, let’s dive into this world of style, where the white swan reigns supreme!

A closer look at Srinidhi Shetty’s white embellished saree look

In the pictures she shared, she’s donning a stunning ivory white saree that’s all about the bling and glamour. To match, she’s wearing a chic sleeveless blouse that completes the look, making it a fashion masterpiece. It’s not just a saree; it’s a work of art.

Srinidhi’s attention to detail is top-notch. Her long wavy hair is like a cascade of beauty, making her look even more enchanting. And her makeup is on point with those sleek eyebrows, radiant dewy eyes, and soft pink lips. It’s the kind of makeup that turns heads.

But wait, there’s more! Srinidhi knows how to blend the traditional with the modern. A beautiful bindi on her forehead adds a touch of tradition to her contemporary style. And the bling factor? It’s delivered by a pair of diamond ear studs and a stylish choker neckpiece, taking her style to a whole new level.

Check out-

[Photos] Srinidhi Shetty channels her inner white swan in embellished saree with trendy blouse design 863448

[Photos] Srinidhi Shetty channels her inner white swan in embellished saree with trendy blouse design 863449

[Photos] Srinidhi Shetty channels her inner white swan in embellished saree with trendy blouse design 863450

[Photos] Srinidhi Shetty channels her inner white swan in embellished saree with trendy blouse design 863451

And let’s not forget her witty caption: “My love for sarees is beyond my love for sarees🤣 if that made any sense at all.” Well, it might be a little fashion mystery, but one thing’s clear – her love for sarees and her incredible style are making perfect sense to us. It’s a fashion love story we’re all falling head over heels for!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Srinidhi Shetty Are Ultimate Inspiration In Formal Dress 861671
Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Srinidhi Shetty Are Ultimate Inspiration In Formal Dress
Front Flicks To High Pony: Hairstyling tips by Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Srinidhi Shetty 860896
Front Flicks To High Pony: Hairstyling tips by Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Srinidhi Shetty
Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary 860663
Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary
Swirl In Sharara Suits! Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair 860023
Swirl In Sharara Suits! Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair
Party Wear Sarees: Rakul Preet Singh, Srinidhi Shetty & Hansika Motwani’s ‘wrap n roll’ edition 859511
Party Wear Sarees: Rakul Preet Singh, Srinidhi Shetty & Hansika Motwani’s ‘wrap n roll’ edition
Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs 859133
Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs

Latest Stories

Janhvi Kapoor masters glow in handwoven tissue gold saree [Photos] 863456
Janhvi Kapoor masters glow in handwoven tissue gold saree [Photos]
Fans aka Tejas Team Unite to Roar for the Men in Blue at India vs New Zealand ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Match!" 863503
Fans aka Tejas Team Unite to Roar for the Men in Blue at India vs New Zealand ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Match!”
Party Wear For Women: Digangana Suryavanshi curls swag in lilac mini dress 863446
Party Wear For Women: Digangana Suryavanshi curls swag in lilac mini dress
Mira Kapoor channels ‘wild charm’ in sheer black bodycon dress [Photos] 863442
Mira Kapoor channels ‘wild charm’ in sheer black bodycon dress [Photos]
Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on COLORS’ Bigg Boss to welcome Kangana Ranaut, Tanu & Gippy Grewal, and 'Chand Jalne Laga' stars 863437
Salman Khan’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ Bigg Boss to welcome Kangana Ranaut, Tanu & Gippy Grewal, and ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ stars
Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani Set the Stage on Fire as They Celebrate the Release of 'Ganapath' with Fans in Epic Style! 863427
The audience was on fire as TigerShroff danced to the tunes of ‘Hum Aye Hain’ at the fan event of his recently released film Ganapath
Read Latest News