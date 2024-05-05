Srinidhi Shetty Vs. Sreemukhi: Whose Silk Saree Style Look Is Steal-worthy?

When it comes to saree, no women feel sorry about wearing it. Whether gracing a traditional function or wanting to rock the red carpet moment, the saree always leads up to the expectations. Similarly, South actresses Srinidhi Shetty and Sreemukhi are divas who love to style sarees. And it will be interesting to figure out who styled their look in silk saree better.

Srinidhi Shetty’s Yellow Silk Saree Look

If you are looking for options to steal attention this wedding season or want to make a casual appearance in college, actress Srinidhi Shetty’s yellow silk saree look is the perfect inspiration. Her yellow silk saree with a golden border paired with a sleeveless green blouse is the perfect blend of simplicity and elegance. The golden small earrings, simple chain, and beautiful small maan tika effortlessly elevate her style. Her open hairstyle with gajra looks stunning. Her minimalistic makeup adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Sreemukhi’s Purple Silk Saree Look

In contrast, if you are looking for a grand option or love a heavy look, then Sreemukhi can be your inspiration. The actress opts for a purple silk saree with a golden border paired with a princess neckline blouse, creating a royal vibe. She styles her look with a golden choker necklace and jhumkas, adding an extra dose of glamour. Her sleek hairstyle, smokey eyes, and red lips give her a wow appearance.