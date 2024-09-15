3 Classic Drape Sarees from Sreemukhi’s Closet Perfect Picks for Your Sangeet Ceremony

Sreemukhi is a South Indian actress and television host. She has received praise from both audiences and critics for her on-screen appearances. Sreemukhi is also well-known for her fashion preferences, particularly ethnic attire. The actress showcases her classic charm once more in draped sarees, which are perfect for sangeet ceremonies. Let’s decode her look.

Sreemukhi’s Drape Sarees Appearance-

Grey Silk Drape Saree

Sreemukhi chooses a grey silk fabric pleated saree with a tucked end piece with attached tassels, which is appealing. She wears the basic drape with a richly matching colored lace work deep V-neckline and a sheer half-sleeve blouse to create a contrasting look. Her hair opted for a low ponytail hairstyle, appeared desi. At the same time, the silver necklace with a lengthy pendant necklace, earrings, and rings appears royal. Her strong, shimmery silver eyes, eyeliner, and peachy pink lips complete her look.

Grey Chiffon Drape Saree

The actress appears in a gorgeous grey chiffon-tiered ruffled saree with a pleated end piece. She finished the appearance with a stunning sequin-adorned blouse. The diva embellished it with a trendy silver and diamond necklace, earrings, bangles, and a maang tikka. She rounded off her look with a tight ponytail and loose strands. For makeup, she opted for minimal makeup with soft eye makeup and brown creamy lips.

Blue Designer Drape Saree

Sreemukhi’s dazzling blue saree is enhanced by silver zari embroidery and sheer fabric. Each delicate detail reveals a tale of craftsmanship, turning the saree into a work of art. The blue and silver hues mix seamlessly with the blue, producing a perfect balance of grandeur and sophistication. The saree is paired with a stand dramatic collar, gold tassel, deep V-neckline, and blouse. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted tight bun hairstyle. For makeup, the actress flaunts her dazzling beauty in silver eyeshadow, peach cheekbones, and peach glossy lips and accessories her outfit with gold earrings, a multi-colored kada, and rings.

These classic drape sarees from Sreemukhi’s closet would be perfect for a sangeet ceremony, reflecting her timeless style and grace.