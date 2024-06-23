Sreemukhi’s Special Connection With Bigg Boss, Deet Inside!

Sreemukhi is a popular Indian film and TV actress who mainly works in Telugu films. In addition to her appearance on screen, she is known for her fashion choices, taking the fashion bar a notch up, and her Instagram is proof. In her recent appearance, the diva opted for a stunning western fit look for the finale event, which showcases her connection with Bigg Boss. Let’s dive into her post below-.

Sreemukhi’s Instagram Photoshoot-

Redefining the timeless elegance of traditional attire, Sreemukhi opts for a stylish western fit for the Neethone Dance 2.0 grand finale. The outfit features a yellow and beige high round neckline and bust mid keyhole, elevating her Western charm, while the mirror work adds a sparkling touch. Her elastic long-length cut sleeves and fitted midriff give a royal charm. The actress completes her outfit with a flared long-length gown; Sreemukhi looks nothing short of a royal queen.

Sreemukhi’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Sreemukhi continues to impress with her charismatic style. The actress flaunts her look with silver and diamond studded long earrings, bangles, and a ring. The sleek side-part ponytail hairstyle highlights her traditional charm. With kajal with yellow shimmery eyes, contour cheeks, and peach-creamy lips, the actress wows with her charismatic, western look. Throughout the photos, Sreemukhisteals attention through striking moments on camera. Her killer adaa and mesmerizing eyes and her Bigg Boss eye logo tattoo on her right wrist leave us in awe of her.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.