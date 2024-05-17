Sreemukhi Flaunts her Desiness in a Black Lehenga Set with an Embroidered Blouse, See Photos!

Sreemukhi, the beautiful South Indian actress, recently made a stunning appearance in traditional attire. Instead of the usual heavy and dazzling traditional clothing, Sreemukhi opted for a not-so-simple black lehenga set. Her appearance in this desi avatar has left us all swooning. Let’s take a closer look at her completely glamorous outfit.

Sreemukhi’s Gorgeous Lehenga Set Appearance-

Sreemukhi looked absolutely stunning in the black ensemble. The pure pistachio blue with multi-colored deep V-neckline, pink sequin embellished full sleeves, and the black and gold sequin embellished flared pink floor-length skirt, all drew our attention with their multi-colored edges and gorgeous appearance. The floral designs in a loop add to the desi vibe. Finally, the basic pink dupatta with a broad gold border with a shimmery accent adds a wow factor. We can’t take our eyes away from her because of the appealing outfit appearance. The outfit is from Label Swathy Reddy.

Sreemukhi’s Beauty Appearance-

Sreemukhi’s appearance is defined by her accessories. The actress accessories her outfit with gold and pearl-encrusted jhumkas by Petals by Swathi and matching bangles. What drew our attention was her captivating makeup, which included a black bindi that enhanced her face’s beauty. She finished off her appearance with pink matte lips. Finally, her middle-parted half-tied hair and open tresses add to her desi elegance. The ethnic lehenga outfit provides her with a stunning appearance.

