Kajal Aggarwal Vs. Sreemukhi: Who Rocks In Indo-Western Outfits Better?

Kajal Aggarwal and Sreemukhi are two of the most attractive actresses in the South entertainment industry. The actress’s refined acting abilities have earned her a large following. Since then, the divas have achieved huge popularity on Instagram. The divas teamed up for an Indo-Western fashion showdown. Check out how wonderful they look in their fashionable outfits.

Kajal Aggarwal And Sreemukhi’s Indo-Western Look Appearance-

Kajal Aggarwal

Gorgeous actress Kajal recently donned a beautiful blue ultra-modern indo-western kurta with matching inner with sheer fabric loose V-neckline, full sleeves, and front slit appeared ankle-length kurta with white traditional printed pants. She styled her appearance with a beautiful silver oxidized jhumka, rings, minimal makeup with matte eyes, and a sleek middle-parted braided bun hairstyle with white mogra gajra. Her attitude and body gestures made the outfit look more classy and captivating by her expressions.

Sreemukhi

On the other hand, Sreemukhi elevated her appearance in a grey sheer with traditional ivory embroidered work on the bust, cape-style sleeves, and a flared pink floor-length Indo-western gown. The actress chose long diamond studded earrings with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, creamy lips, and a sleek ponytail hairstyle. Throughout her photo shoot, the actress ensured no one could skip watching her glam in the pictures.

Kajal Aggarwal and Sreemukhi have distinct fashion sensibilities that cater to different tastes and occasions. Ultimately, who rocks indo-western outfits better comes down to personal preference and the context of the occasion.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.