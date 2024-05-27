Kajal Aggarwal and Sreemukhi are two of the most attractive actresses in the South entertainment industry. The actress’s refined acting abilities have earned her a large following. Since then, the divas have achieved huge popularity on Instagram. The divas teamed up for an Indo-Western fashion showdown. Check out how wonderful they look in their fashionable outfits.

Kajal Aggarwal And Sreemukhi’s Indo-Western Look Appearance-

Kajal Aggarwal

Gorgeous actress Kajal recently donned a beautiful blue ultra-modern indo-western kurta with matching inner with sheer fabric loose V-neckline, full sleeves, and front slit appeared ankle-length kurta with white traditional printed pants. She styled her appearance with a beautiful silver oxidized jhumka, rings, minimal makeup with matte eyes, and a sleek middle-parted braided bun hairstyle with white mogra gajra. Her attitude and body gestures made the outfit look more classy and captivating by her expressions.

Kajal Aggarwal Vs. Sreemukhi: Who Rocks In Indo-Western Outfits Better? 896994

Kajal Aggarwal Vs. Sreemukhi: Who Rocks In Indo-Western Outfits Better? 896995

Sreemukhi

On the other hand, Sreemukhi elevated her appearance in a grey sheer with traditional ivory embroidered work on the bust, cape-style sleeves, and a flared pink floor-length Indo-western gown. The actress chose long diamond studded earrings with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, creamy lips, and a sleek ponytail hairstyle. Throughout her photo shoot, the actress ensured no one could skip watching her glam in the pictures.

Kajal Aggarwal Vs. Sreemukhi: Who Rocks In Indo-Western Outfits Better? 896996

Kajal Aggarwal Vs. Sreemukhi: Who Rocks In Indo-Western Outfits Better? 896997

Kajal Aggarwal Vs. Sreemukhi: Who Rocks In Indo-Western Outfits Better? 896998

Kajal Aggarwal and Sreemukhi have distinct fashion sensibilities that cater to different tastes and occasions. Ultimately, who rocks indo-western outfits better comes down to personal preference and the context of the occasion.

