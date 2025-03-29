Tamannaah Bhatia In Bralette-Skirt Or Kajal Aggarwal In Bodycon Gown: Who Looks Party Ready In Glitter?

When it comes to dazzling party fashion, film actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal are the divas who keep their best foot forward. Recently, Kajal graced her look in a stunning glittery gray and black bodycon gown that instantly reminded us of Tamannaah, who wore a similar attire, drawing a comparison between the two. Let’s find who is serving party goals in glitters.

Kajal Aggarwal’s recent look is nothing short of a treat to the eyes. The diva picked a glittery gray corset top that perfectly highlights her toned curves, while the square neckline with slip sleeves gives her oh-so-breathtaking vibes. She teamed her look with a matching black body-hugging skirt, which made her look like a mermaid. The outfit looked like a gown, but the difference around the waist hints that it is a two-piece. However, she rocked her appearance with her bold, open hairstyle, dramatic smokey eyes, and bold maroon lips.

On the other hand, earlier, Tamannaah wore a glittery gray bralette featuring a jaw-dropping cowl neckline with slip sleeves, giving the actress a bold statement. She teamed her look with a high-waist black skirt that not only defined her midriff and stunning curves, but the thigh-high slit added a glamour quotient. With a clean bombed bun, the diva looked chic, pairing her look with diamond earrings, pink lips, and minimalistic natural makeup.

We cannot choose between Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia. Both divas rock glittery gray tops with chic black bottoms, making a statement. However, whose style did you like more?