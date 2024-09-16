Elevate Your Saree Look With Hairstyles Inspired By Sreemukhi, Curls-Bun

South beauty Sreemukhi has an impeccable sense of fashion. Whether styling her look in traditional attire or gracing a modern vibe in a gown, the actress often grabs attention with her style. However, among other things, her saree style set her apart from the crowd. The key thing that rocks her saree look is her hairstyle. So, take lessons from the diva to elevate your saree.

1) Gajra Hairstyle

Embracing the ethnicity of your traditional silk saree, Sreemukhi pairs them with beautiful golden accessories. However, she wins the saree game with her puffy hairstyle. The puffy hairstyle with long braids decorated with white Gajra looks oh-so-beautiful.

2) Retro Hairstyle

Revisit the old times by styling yourself in a simple striped saree. The side-part high ponytail tied with ribbon recreates the retro charm. The pearl necklace and earrings add a wow touch. And the black glasses look stunning.

3) Bun Hairstyle

If you want to highlight your saree look, go for the sleek mid-part bun hairstyle, just like Sreemukhi in this sparkling Icey blue western saree.

4) Ponytail Hairstyle

For those who love to keep it simple, go for a simple ponytail hairstyle with flying flicks, as Sreemukhi did in this grey contemporary saree with minimalistic accessories and makeup.

5) Open Soft Curls

Flaunt your swag like never before by styling yourself in a black-and-white saree. With minimal makeup and accessories, Sreemukhi looks beautiful. However, the open, soft curls give her oh-so-pretty visuals.