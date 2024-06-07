[Photos] Sreemukhi Wows In Traditional Lehenga Choli With Attractive Blouse Neck Design

Sreemukhi is a popular Indian film and TV actress who mainly works in Telugu films. In addition to her appearance on screen, she is known for her fashion choices, taking the fashion bar a notch up. Whether gracing her look in a one-piece or saree, her style often becomes the talk of the town. In her recent appearance, the diva wows in a traditional white lehenga choli with a red blouse featuring an attractive blouse neck design. Let’s dive into her desi charm.

Sreemukhi’s Traditional Lehenga Choli Look

Redefining the timeless elegance of traditional attire, Sreemukhi wore a white lehenga choli. The vibrant red blouse with a jaw-dropping asymmetric blouse neck design elevates her traditional charm while the golden lace adds a sparkling touch. She pairs her look with the white lehenga skirt featuring simple golden lace in a vertical pattern, while the huge golden border gives her skirt a royal charm. The actress completes her desi-ness with the white dupatta draping around her shoulder like a saree. In the stunning lehenga choli, Sreemukhi looked nothing short of a royal queen.

Sreemukhi continues to impress with her charismatic makeup and accessories. The actress adorns her look with a princess choker necklace, a huge maan tika, and bangles. The sleek mid-part bun hairstyle highlights her traditional charm. With kajal eyes, rosy cheeks, and bold red lips, the actress wows with her charismatic, traditional look. Throughout the photos, the diva steals attention through striking moments on camera. Her killer aadaye and mesmerizing eyes leave us in awe of her.