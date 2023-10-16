Movies | Celebrities

Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Srinidhi Shetty Are Ultimate Inspiration In Formal Dress

Formal fashion is easy but difficult to style. And so take inspiration from ultimate South divas, Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh, and Srinidhi Shetty. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Oct,2023 09:15:40
Credit: Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

Whether formal, casual, or festive occasion, South beauties know to style every occasion with the best. However, today, the actresses Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh, and Srinidhi Shetty show how to uplift formal looks in formal dresses. Check out photos and take inspiration.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Red Pantsuit

Be your office’s sassy and classy employee in a chic pantsuit style like Anupama Parameswaran. The diva opts for a turtle neck black top paired with a chic red blacker and pencil pants. The actress styles her look with a silver chain and hoop earrings. The high ponytail, rosy cheeks, and lips complete her appearance.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Orange Pantsuit

Show your classy in the stylish orange pantsuit inspired by Rakul Preet Singh. She dons an orange blazer over a soft pink bralette top and loose, comfy high-waisted pants. With the long gold earrings, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. Rakul keeps it classy with a straight-open hairstyle, dewy makeup, and nude lipstick. Her high heels uplift her look.

Srinidhi Shetty’s Black Pantsuit

Be the super stylish girl in the group like Srinidhi Shetty. The diva styles herself in a black bralette paired with a dramatic blazer and matching pants. She adorns her appearance with statement earrings, rosy makeup, pink lips, and high heels.

Whose formal style did you like? Please share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

