Telugu Actor Sharwanand And Rakshitha Reddy Tied Knot In A Grand Ceremony; See Pics

A huge congratulations to the new couple in the town. South star Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy tied the knot with each other. The duo got engaged on 26th January in an intimate ceremony with family and friends. The cute couple are now married, and the pictures from there go viral on the internet. Let’s check out.

The two tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Jaipur in a very grand and beautiful ceremony. The wedding festivities began two days before with mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi on 2nd June. The dreamy wedding pictures are now circulating over the internet.

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy appeared stunningly in gold embellished ethnic attire with gold accessories and style. Sharwanand wore a soft pink sherwani with embroidery, styling it with dupatta, pajadi, and accessories. At the same time, Rakshitha donned a silver and creamy gold saree with beautiful bridal accessories. The duo smiled for pictures in royal style.

Every picture of the duo speaks a different story, and it’s undoubtedly amazing. Have you seen it? If not, check it out ASAP. Actor Ram Charan also attended the wedding ceremony in a creamy avatar. In contrast, many others shared their love through social media posts and shares. Sharwanand’s wife is a techie from the USA. Her father is a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh, and her grandfather is a politician.

