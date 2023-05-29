ADVERTISEMENT
Shocking! South Star Sharwanand Got Injured In An Accident

One of the South actors and producers, Sharwanand, reportedly got injured due to his car crashing into the divider at CVR Junction in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. Check out the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 May,2023 13:05:22
This morning started with shocking news about a South actor. As per the reports, Tollywood star Sharwanand sustained injuries after his car crashed into the divider at CVP Junction in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. The incident happened because the actor’s driver lost control of the vehicle while turning at the junction and crashed into the divider.

The local informed the police, and after the cops reached the spot actor and driver escaped with minor injuries. On the other hand, his driver was examined for drinking and driving, but the reports were adverse. Sharing his update, the actor took to his Twitter handle and said, “There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday, everyone.”

Sharing the details about the incident, the police said that on Sunday, around 3 am, the vehicle crossed Road No.45 junction. And later, it headed to Filmnagar, and the incident happened while taking a right turn at the CVR Junction. At present, the actor and producer are safe, which is a piece of good news.

It’s a relief that the actor survived this dangerous incident. What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

