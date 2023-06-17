VD12: Vijay Deverakonda is ready to kill with 'gun' in hand, see trending snap

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most adored and admired superstars in the Indian film industry. The handsome superstar started spinning heads for the very first time when he worked in Telugu regional entertainment industry and well, ever since then, his career has seen a tremendous rise like never before. Today, he’s one of the most admired and fastest-growing hunks in Bollywood and well, we have genuinely got no doubt about the talent and potential that he brings to the table. Although he’s not very active on social media platforms, he manages to make the most of his social media and influencing skills in the best way possible. We love all his content on social media truly and we this time too, it is no different.

Vijay Deverakonda shares an incredible poster of his upcoming film #VD12:

When it comes to sharing new and entertaining experiences on social media, Vijay Deverakonda certainly doesn’t shy away from the same by any means. All his content go viral on social media platforms in no time and well, we love it. So, what’s the latest that the ‘Liger’ actor has shared? For quite a long time, fans were equally excited and waiting for an update on #VD12. Well, finally, the man has shared snap of his latest poster where he’s seen holding a gun and well, as expected, the poster is going viral all over social media. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com