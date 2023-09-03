Movies | Celebrities

Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer 'Kushi' Struggling To Keep Up The Momentum Despite No Competition

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi made good business on the first day of release. However, the film is struggling to keep up with the momentum.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Sep,2023 17:15:26
Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer 'Kushi' Struggling To Keep Up The Momentum Despite No Competition 848383

One of the most anticipated films in 2023, Kushi, hit theatres on Friday, 1st September. On the first day of release, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl earned impressive at the box office collection. However, on the second day, the film struggles to keep up with the momentum. Read more to know why.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, on the second of Kushi, the movie earned 9 crores and witnessed a sharp dip from the first-day collection of 15.25, bringing the film’s total collection to 24.25 crores.

On the second day, Kushi witnessed a 53 percent occupancy in Telugu-speaking areas and around 45 percent occupancy in Tamil-speaking areas. Most viewers booked night show tickets, with 66.5 percent occupancy overall.

With a good opening at the box office with 15.25 crores, the film struggles to keep up with the momentum despite no competition. While the film will face strong competition on 7th September as Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer awaited film ‘Jawan’ will hit theatres. It will be released in 4 languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On the other hand, Kushi received positive reviews from the critics and the audience, as most people gave three plus stars.

What’s your reaction to this? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vijay Devarakonda’s Masturbatory Scene Snipped Out In India 848066
Vijay Devarakonda’s Masturbatory Scene Snipped Out In India
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exotic Californian adventure, see pics 847847
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s exotic Californian adventure, see pics
Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow 847574
Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's California chic is about sky blue body skimming top and white high-waisted pants 847419
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s California chic is about sky blue body skimming top and white high-waisted pants
Advance Booking Begins! Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen in Kushi! 847251
Advance Booking Begins! Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen in Kushi!
Kushi, Deverakonda Suffering The Blow Of Going Solo 846472
Kushi, Deverakonda Suffering The Blow Of Going Solo

Latest Stories

Akshara Singh Goes 'Blue-tiful' In Modern Day Saree And Sparkling Accessories 848381
Akshara Singh Goes ‘Blue-tiful’ In Modern Day Saree And Sparkling Accessories
Priya Bapat Flaunts 'Marathi Navri' Vibes In Navari Saree, See Here 848378
Priya Bapat Flaunts ‘Marathi Navri’ Vibes In Navari Saree, See Here
Anushka Sen Can't Get Over The Vacation Vibe Says, 'Living Life One Moment At A Time' 848267
Anushka Sen Can’t Get Over The Vacation Vibe Says, ‘Living Life One Moment At A Time’
Keerthy Suresh Pens A Heart Melting Wish For Her Pet Dog Nyke, Check Out 848346
Keerthy Suresh Pens A Heart Melting Wish For Her Pet Dog Nyke, Check Out
Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Birthday To Her 'Rockstar Bappu' Shakti Kapoor, Watch 848372
Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Birthday To Her ‘Rockstar Bappu’ Shakti Kapoor, Watch
Meet Aladdin actress Ashi Singh’s new gym partner 848270
Meet Aladdin actress Ashi Singh’s new gym partner
Read Latest News