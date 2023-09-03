Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer 'Kushi' Struggling To Keep Up The Momentum Despite No Competition

One of the most anticipated films in 2023, Kushi, hit theatres on Friday, 1st September. On the first day of release, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl earned impressive at the box office collection. However, on the second day, the film struggles to keep up with the momentum. Read more to know why.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, on the second of Kushi, the movie earned 9 crores and witnessed a sharp dip from the first-day collection of 15.25, bringing the film’s total collection to 24.25 crores.

On the second day, Kushi witnessed a 53 percent occupancy in Telugu-speaking areas and around 45 percent occupancy in Tamil-speaking areas. Most viewers booked night show tickets, with 66.5 percent occupancy overall.

With a good opening at the box office with 15.25 crores, the film struggles to keep up with the momentum despite no competition. While the film will face strong competition on 7th September as Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer awaited film ‘Jawan’ will hit theatres. It will be released in 4 languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On the other hand, Kushi received positive reviews from the critics and the audience, as most people gave three plus stars.

