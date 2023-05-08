ADVERTISEMENT
Vijay Deverakonda makes big revelation about 'Kushi' starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, come check out

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two individuals in the Indian entertainment industry who have been good friends for quite a long time and we love it. Check out the new big update on social media shared by Vijay Deverakonda about Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 07:35:18
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two individuals in the Indian entertainment industry who have been good friends for quite a long time and we love it. Vijay Deverakonda’s fans love him wholeheartedly and well, we simply can’t ever keep calm seeing him. The superstar started his career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, from there onwards, the journey has been quite a fascinating one for Vijay. Although he has done quite many movies in the South regional entertainment industry before attaining tremendous amount of fame and stardom, without any element of doubt, his biggest game-changer movie was mone other than ‘Arjun Reddy’. The movie became such a huge hit that not just in South in multiple languages, it was also remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the form of ‘Kabir Singh’. Soon, Deverakonda made his debut in Bollywood with Liger and now, we have high expectations from him going forward.

Check out the big update shared by Vijay Deverakonda from his social media handle:

It is no hidden secret that all fans and admirers of Vijay Deverakonda have been waiting eagerly and patiently for the actor to come up with a big update about Kushi movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Well, he’s shared a new sneak-peek from his end which talks about a new song of the movie that’s set to release on 9th May and well, we can’t wait. See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how excited are you all folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

