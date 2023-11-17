Wamiqa Gabbi Amps Up Oomph Factor In Sheer Beaded Saree, See Here

The well-known Punjabi beauty Wamiqa Gabbi dropped new photos of herself embracing ethnicity in the modern saree style. The actress wore a beautiful blue sheer saree from the shelves of fashion designer Nikita Gujral. In the timeless six-yard saree, Wamiqa sets fashion ablaze, and we can’t resist her gorgeousness. Let’s take a full look below

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Sheer Saree Look

Absolutely Wowsome! The actress styles herself in a navy blue sheer saree paired with an open deep neckline blouse with short sleeves, and the beautiful motif and beads work all over the ensemble and look attractive. In the exquisite fashion moment, Wamiqa exudes irresistible charm. In this ethnic appearance, the actress balances grace and sensuousness.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s attention to detail increases the allure of the six-yard saree with the open, messy hairstyle. Her beautiful eyes adorned with the black kajal, puffy cheeks blushed with pink blushers, and glossy pink lips give her appearance sophistication. With the diamond stud earrings and emerald necklace, Wamiqa amps the oomph factor in the timeless saree elegance.

In the series of photos, Wamiqa explores her beauty through enchanting appearances in striking poses. Her unfiltered smile and allure left her fans swooning. She is a treat to watch in this avatar.

So, are you, too, becoming a fan of Wamiqa Gabbi’s saree look? Let us know in the comments box.