Wamiqa Gabbi shines in Rs. 38,500 gold halter top & EZ sari [Photos]

Wamiqa Gabbi effortlessly encapsulates the essence of grace and opulence in this attire. As you slip into the Gold A Line Halter Top with the EZ Sari, you're not merely getting dressed; you're elevating your fashion identity to a spectacle of timeless beauty and grandeur.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 23:41:13
Credit: Wamiqa Gabbi Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi stuns as she graces the scene in the mesmerizing “431-88 By Shweta Kapur” Gold A Line Halter Top, flawlessly paired with an EZ Sari. This spectacular creation is poised to take your breath away, and at a price of Rs. 38,500, it’s not just an outfit; it’s a sensation.

Picture it: the Gold A Line Halter Top, a true embodiment of sartorial excellence. Crafted from a blend of Shimmer Jersey and Shimmer Net, it’s a fabric that dances with the light, leaving an enchanting trail of radiance in its wake. Every move you make in this ensemble is a symphony of elegance and glamour, captivating all who are fortunate enough to behold it.

Check out photos:

Image Source: Instagram

What makes this outfit truly extraordinary, beyond the sumptuous design, is the colour itself—gold. But this isn’t just any gold; it’s the kind of gold that can only be described as pure, resplendent luxury. Wearing this piece means you’re adorned with a shade that’s reminiscent of precious treasures.

In a world where fashion is constantly evolving, this ensemble is more than just a trend; it’s a revolution in style. Shweta Kapur, the genius behind this creation, has woven together shimmer, style, and sheer elegance into a masterpiece that can’t be ignored. Make your grand entrance, leave your indelible mark, and set the fashion bar high with this extraordinary creation that promises to be your golden ticket to fashion success. Elegance, after all, knows no bounds.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

