Wamiqa Gabbi turns queen in classic heavily embellished ghagra choli

Wamiqa Gabbi exuded regal charm as she donned a classic and heavily embellished ghagra choli ensemble. The stunning images were shared by Gabbi on her social media, showcasing her in a sheer ghagra choli that left fans in awe.

The actress has been earning immense love from the cinephiles and critics all around with her spectacular strong power packed acting performances on the screen. She was last seen in Khufiya, Jubilee.

For this captivating look, Gabbi wore a maroon red velvet blouse with a deep plunging neckline, paired elegantly with a heavily florally embellished green skirt. The intricately embroidered skirt added a touch of traditional finesse to the ensemble. Complementing her attire, Gabbi opted for a braided hairdo with gentle waves.

Take a glance here:

Her makeup highlighted dewy intense eyes with a tint of purple hues and shimmery eyeshadow, paired with subtle nude lips. The overall look was accentuated with Saphire jewellery, adding a touch of sheer luxe glam to the ensemble.

The photoshoot, featured on the cover of Face Magazine, was a collaboration with a talented team including photographer Tejas Nerurkar, fashion stylist Hemlataa, makeup artist Richie, and hair stylist Forum Gotecha. The wardrobe credits include outfits from Marwar Couture and Adgeeko India, with jewelry by Soni Sapphire.

Netizens Reactions

One going all love for the look wrote, “My baby girl is setting fire 🔥 standards..

Touchwood my luv

Keep rising n shining my billi”

Another wrote, “All the pictures are very nice @wamiqagabbi .May all your wishes come true.God always bless you.Waheguru”