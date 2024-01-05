Watch: Hansika Motwani caught in goofy snow fight in France

France in winter is like a magical snow globe, and guess who’s shaking it up with joy? None other than the bubbly actress Hansika Motwani! She shared a super cool video on her Instagram, and it’s like a winter dream come true.

Hansika Motwani stuns in gorgeous black warm co ords

Dressed in a stylish hooded black jacket paired with sleek black joggers, Hansika effortlessly blends fashion with comfort, proving that she knows how to stay chic even in the chilly weather. The black square shades add a touch of glamour to her winter ensemble, shielding her eyes from the glistening snowflakes. With her hair elegantly styled, she looks like the epitome of winter fashion goals.

And wait, there’s a bonus! A train choo-choos by in the background, adding a touch of movie magic to the whole scene. It’s like Hansika starring in her own winter blockbuster.

Check out the video:

But here’s the big reveal – this snowy wonderland is none other than France! Yep, Hansika’s making the French winters even more fabulous. The combo of her infectious joy, the snowy landscape, and the passing train is like a winter fairy tale you can’t get enough of.

Why France is a must visit in winter?

France in winter is an absolute must-visit for a magical holiday. The charming streets adorned with twinkling lights, the aroma of freshly baked croissants in the air, and the iconic landmarks dusted with snow create a picturesque wonderland. From stylish winter fashion to indulgent delights like cheese fondue, the French know how to turn the chilly season into a celebration. Whether you’re gliding on outdoor ice rinks, exploring festive Christmas markets, or hitting the slopes in the majestic French Alps, the winter experience in France is a perfect blend of elegance, adventure, and pure joie de vivre. It’s a destination where every snowflake feels like a touch of enchantment, making your winter getaway truly unforgettable.