Watch: Hansika Motwani looks straight out of fairytale in black bodycon

The gorgeous Hansika Motwani recently set the fashion scene ablaze with her ethereal look that left everyone spellbound. Decked in a stylish off-shoulder black bodycon dress, she effortlessly showcased her fashion prowess and proved once again why she is considered a style icon.

Decoding Hansika’s look for the day

With her choice of attire, Hansika took a leap straight out of a fairytale, captivating hearts with her enchanting beauty. To elevate her ensemble, she adorned herself with a stunning diamond choker neckpiece that added a touch of glamour and elegance. Her hair was styled in a sleek mid-parted straight look, perfectly complementing her ensemble and adding a dash of sophistication.

As for her makeup, Hansika opted for a dewy soft eyes effect, giving her a mesmerizing gaze, while her nude pink lips added a subtle yet captivating allure to her overall appearance. Hansika Motwani truly knows how to make heads turn and set the fashion world on fire with her impeccable sense of style.

Sharing the video, the actress dropped a series of emojis in the caption. Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Hello Shaka laka bhoom bhoom….we miss you….we miss those dayz….❤️❤️”

Another wrote, “western style not suit on u, ur look awesome in traditional dress. luv u always”

A third user wrote, “So pretty eyes and sweet looks also cute smile and cool looks like a princess”