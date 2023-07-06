Watch: Hansika Motwani shows gratitude for all the love she got for ‘Partner’

In a heartfelt display of appreciation, popular actress Hansika Motwani took to social media to express her profound gratitude for the tremendous love and support received for the trailer of her latest project, ‘Partner’. Sharing a video on her official accounts, Hansika conveyed her heartfelt thanks to her fans and followers for their overwhelming response to the trailer.

In her message, the actress wrote, “Thank you for loving #partner’s trailer so much,” accompanied by the hashtag #Grateful. The heartfelt expression of gratitude showcased her genuine appreciation for the overwhelming support received from her fans.

To further engage with her followers, Hansika Motwani shared beautiful glimpses from the Partner trailer launch event. The images showcased the actress in all her glory, as she elegantly adorned herself for the enigmatic and highly anticipated event. Hansika’s stunning appearance added an extra touch of glamour to the already buzzing excitement surrounding the project.

Have a look at the video-

Hansika Motwani’s heartfelt gratitude and her captivating presence at the trailer launch have further heightened the excitement among her ardent followers. The anticipation for ‘Partner’ continues to grow as audiences eagerly await its grand unveiling, eager to witness the magic that Hansika and the rest of the team have in store for them.

For the unversed, earlier Robo Shankar marked the headlines, as a journalist called him out for his inappropriate comments on Hansika Motwani at the trailer launch event itself.