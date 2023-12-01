Wedding Guest Style 101: Ahsaas Channa’s white embroidered sharara set is must pick

Wedding guest fashion continues to inspire, with Ahsaas Channa setting noteworthy goals in her recent traditional look for a friend’s Haldi ceremony.

Decoding the sharara saga

Her elegant white sharara set, adorned with golden floral embroidery, is truly a divine vision to behold. The sleek mid-parted hairdo complements the outfit, while the choice of hoop earrings adds a touch of contemporary flair.

For those seeking to recreate a distinct wedding guest look, consider opting for vibrant colors that resonate with the joyous occasion. Experiment with diverse embroidery patterns or embellishments to personalize your ensemble. Play with different hairstyles, perhaps opting for loose curls or a braided updo, to add your unique touch. Instead of winged eyes, go for a subtle smokey eye or experiment with bold lip colors to make a statement. The key is to infuse your personality into the outfit while staying true to the festive spirit of the event.

About Ahsaas Channa

Born on August 5, 1999, in Mumbai, India, Ahsaas began her acting journey at a young age and has since carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

She gained early recognition for her portrayal of young Gargi in the Bollywood film “Vaastu Shastra” and went on to feature in popular TV shows like “Kasamh Se” and “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.” However, it was her role as the lovable and mischievous Richa in the web series “Girls Hostel” that brought her widespread acclaim.