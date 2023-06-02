What’s keeping Hansika Motwani thrilled and happy?

Friendships are to be cherished! For that is what stays with us in the long run, through our thick and thin. Hansika Motwani, who is a popular actress has now vouched for the same, has shared a candid picture on her social media handle, as she couldn’t hold back her excitement given it is her best friend’s birthday month! Cherishing a beautiful cosy moment, Hansika shared the picture on her gram giving BFF goals. Check out-

Hansika’s latest Instagram stories

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture with her friend. The diva sharing the picture on her social media, asserted that she can’t keep any calm for it’s her best friend’s birthday month. In the picture, we can see the diva hugging her friend all tight, with a beautiful note along. She wrote, “Can’t keep calm it’s my friend’s birthday month”

Check it out below-

Hansika Motwani’s work front

Getting the limelight ever since her work as a child actor in the industry, Hansika truly has come a long way. We all know her best from the projects like Koi Mil Gayya, Shaka Laka Boom Boom and more. She went on to act in several other films as an adult too. Earning her niche in both south and Bollywood, Hansika is truly an inspiration for many. She is also an active social media user, the diva often keeps her fans hooked to her profile, provided her everyday posts and updates.