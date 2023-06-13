When Hansika Motwani was discriminated against for being a ‘south actor’ by certain fashion designers, read

Hansika Motwani, the Koi Mil Gaya actress, revealed that she faced discrimination from certain fashion designers simply because she was labelled as a ‘south actor.’ She shared her experience of encountering designers who initially refused to provide her with clothes, dismissing her because of her regional background.

However, Hansika proudly noted that the tables have turned as those very designers now approach her, eagerly offering their creations for her events and trailer launches. With grace and dignity, she politely accepts their offers, highlighting that there should be a clear distinction between their previous biases and her own resilient spirit. This powerful statement from Hansika shines a light on the need to challenge stereotypes and promote inclusivity within the entertainment industry.

Hansika Motwani’s shocking revelation

In an interview with Gulte.com, the actress revealed, “There have been many designers and they were like ‘oh, no South actor, we don’t want to give you clothes. But now, they themselves come ahead and they are like ‘oh you have an event, you have a trailer launch, why don’t you wear us?’ I politely said yes. There has to be a difference between them and me right?”

However, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress further revealed that she doesn’t hold any grudges against the designers anyway. She said, “I was like ‘they will come back, I will work really hard’. And when the same people have come back I am like ‘now you want to style me, dress me, fair enough’.”

Hansika Motwani considers herself an ‘Indian actor’

The actress further added that regardless of the films she has been a part of, she proudly considers herself an Indian actor. In her own words, she emphasized that a few words cannot fully capture her essence, as her work extends across the diverse realm of Indian cinema. Hansika observed that the boundaries between different film industries are becoming increasingly blurred. With a substantial tenure in the industry, she has consistently been recognized as an actor of Indian cinema. This resolute statement highlights her deep connection to her craft and her dedication to representing the multifaceted and dynamic world of Indian films.