Biye Bibhrat Review: A complete package of laughter, emotion and introspection

“Biye Bibhrat” surpasses the confines of conventional romantic comedies with its enthralling plotline, fascinating settings, and unforgettable characters. The film weaves on the magic of friendship, infusing it with mirthful laughter and humane emotions.

What grabs the ‘all-in-all’ is the chemistry between Abir and Parambrata, serving as the pulsating core of the movie.

Their hilarious exchanges and camaraderie steal the show, leaving audiences in stitches and desperately cracking us up.

From the moment Chandramouli (Parambrata) enters the frame, it becomes abundantly clear that it’s the interpersonal dynamics between these two actors that steal the spotlight.

The Curtain Call

Parambrata Chattopadhyay shines brightly as he brilliantly portrays Chandramouli, a man burdened by an inferiority complex stemming from his humble small-town roots and complex relationship with his father. Paramrata gives a call for a rollercoaster of emotions as he brings Chandramouli’s introverted nature to life, sprinkling it with a comforting mix of wit, vulnerability, and a dash of humour.

Abir Chatterjee, in and out, manifests the role of Shakya, a character who oozes intelligence and eloquence, gracing the screen with his charm and charisma. Shakya flaunts his street smarts and basks in his celebrity status, confidently showcasing his wit and knowledge.

Joining the cast, Lahoma Bhattacharya leaves a lasting impression in her second film, with her authenticity as Mohor. It’s exciting to witness her talent blossoming before our eyes. However, there were spaces for growth and refinement for the character, which the narrative missed.

Sudipa Basu steals the spotlight as the quintessential South Kolkata mother, adding depth and warmth to her character—and Rohit Mukherjee is the sweet father to Mohor and also who accompanies Chandramouli as his roommate.

…

Kudos to Raja Chanda!

Raja Chanda’s directorial prowess shines brilliantly in “Biye Bibhrat,” skillfully blending elements of comedy and poignant storytelling to create an exceptional cinematic experience. The seamless collaboration between Shadow Films, RT Entertainment, and Road Show Films has given birth to a visually breathtaking and impeccably crafted masterpiece. Each frame of the film is meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail, showcasing the immense dedication and persistent passion that went into its creation. “Biye Bibhrat” stands as a toast to Chanda’s vision when it comes to contemporary cinema.

…

Coming to Parambrata’s penmanship, having nurtured the core story for years, he expertly shapes it into a cinematic gem that showcases profound personal growth and transformation. Also, what is worthy of note is the swift, smooth collaboration with Akash Chakraborty, which added the extra wind of magic to the storyline.

…

Final Thoughts

With Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s visionary storytelling, the chemistry between Abir Chatterjee and Parambrata, an outstanding ensemble cast, and meticulous attention to detail in the settings of a Bengali household, the film delivers an unforgettable experience.

It’s fair to say the film is more about feeling the ‘vibes’ than that to scan it with ‘wit.’