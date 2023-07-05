ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

Biye Bibhrat Trailer Review: All about sweet romance and hilarity

Biye Bibhrat trailer is all about indulging you in a light-hearted narrative that deals with romance, love and human emotions. Written by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, this Raja Chanda directorial promises an all-in-one experience.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jul,2023 11:40:44
Biye Bibhrat Trailer Review: All about sweet romance and hilarity

Nothing can go awry when Parambrata Chattopadhyay wields his pen. This rings true as one indulges in the trailer of the eagerly anticipated romantic comedy, “Biye Bibhrat.”

With an impeccable fusion of wit, raw emotions, and an undeniable undercurrent of love, this stirring tale of a love triangle will make it through your heart. Biye Bibhrat, as we can say by the trailer, promises an immersive experience that will elicit hearty laughter, stir profound emotions, and peel back the intricate layers of human relationships.

As we turn to the trailer, we see Abir Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Lahoma Bhattacharya taking centre stage. The story backdrops on these three pioneers, who certainly get entangled in a tricky ‘love triangle.’

The story unfolds with Abir, portraying the character of Sakya, crossing paths with Mohor (Lahoma) during a wedding celebration. Sakya is taken aback by Mohor’s intense adoration for her music instructor, Chondromouli (played by Parambrata). Driven by a desire to assist Mohor, Sakya takes it upon himself to orchestrate a rendezvous between her and Chondromouli, hoping to unite them. However, as the plot thickens, an unexpected twist ensues: Sakya finds himself falling deeply in love with Mohor.

The narrative comes to life through the collaborative efforts of esteemed production companies: Shadow Films, RT Entertainment, and Road Show Films. A round of artistic brilliance emerges as Parambrata weaves an engaging character while the skilled quill of Akash Chakraborty breathes life into the script. Within this perfect hilarity, Swastika Dutta graces the screen, adding a strong significance to the storyline. This cinematic bond delicately explores the amalgamation of love and friendship that equipoises with the complexities of human emotions.

Speaking of Parambrata penning the story, the actor has earlier revealed that the story was preliminarily conceptualised back in 2015-2016; however, given the growth and evolution as individuals, he altered some of the beats of the narrative but kept the fundamentals as it was. Helmed by Raja Chanda, the film will hit the theatres on the 14th of July.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2
Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2
Tejas’ Starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot to release in Cinemas on October 20th
Tejas’ Starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot to release in Cinemas on October 20th
Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte
Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
“What Is She Doing?” Tamannaah Bhatia Has Damaged Her Career With An Overdose Of Screen Intimacy
“What Is She Doing?” Tamannaah Bhatia Has Damaged Her Career With An Overdose Of Screen Intimacy
I am delighted that my OTT debut has been with a series like Yeh Meri Family 2: Juhi Parmar
I am delighted that my OTT debut has been with a series like Yeh Meri Family 2: Juhi Parmar
Read Latest News