Biye Bibhrat Trailer Review: All about sweet romance and hilarity

Nothing can go awry when Parambrata Chattopadhyay wields his pen. This rings true as one indulges in the trailer of the eagerly anticipated romantic comedy, “Biye Bibhrat.”

With an impeccable fusion of wit, raw emotions, and an undeniable undercurrent of love, this stirring tale of a love triangle will make it through your heart. Biye Bibhrat, as we can say by the trailer, promises an immersive experience that will elicit hearty laughter, stir profound emotions, and peel back the intricate layers of human relationships.

As we turn to the trailer, we see Abir Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Lahoma Bhattacharya taking centre stage. The story backdrops on these three pioneers, who certainly get entangled in a tricky ‘love triangle.’

The story unfolds with Abir, portraying the character of Sakya, crossing paths with Mohor (Lahoma) during a wedding celebration. Sakya is taken aback by Mohor’s intense adoration for her music instructor, Chondromouli (played by Parambrata). Driven by a desire to assist Mohor, Sakya takes it upon himself to orchestrate a rendezvous between her and Chondromouli, hoping to unite them. However, as the plot thickens, an unexpected twist ensues: Sakya finds himself falling deeply in love with Mohor.

The narrative comes to life through the collaborative efforts of esteemed production companies: Shadow Films, RT Entertainment, and Road Show Films. A round of artistic brilliance emerges as Parambrata weaves an engaging character while the skilled quill of Akash Chakraborty breathes life into the script. Within this perfect hilarity, Swastika Dutta graces the screen, adding a strong significance to the storyline. This cinematic bond delicately explores the amalgamation of love and friendship that equipoises with the complexities of human emotions.

Speaking of Parambrata penning the story, the actor has earlier revealed that the story was preliminarily conceptualised back in 2015-2016; however, given the growth and evolution as individuals, he altered some of the beats of the narrative but kept the fundamentals as it was. Helmed by Raja Chanda, the film will hit the theatres on the 14th of July.