ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

Biye Bibhrat, Sai Paranjpye Meets Basu Chatterjee In This Pleasant Romcom

The film echoes Basu Chatterjee’s Chotisi Baatand Sai Paranjype’s Katha, though not quite grabbing the core blitheness of either. Abir is cast as Shakyajit, a social influencer and quite popular with the young.Parambrata is Chandramouli a nerdy musical teacher. They both love the same girl , like Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar in Padosan.

Author: Subhash K Jha
21 Jul,2023 11:10:42
Biye Bibhrat, Sai Paranjpye Meets Basu Chatterjee In This Pleasant Romcom 835540

Biye Bibhrat(Bengali, now showing in theatres)

Rating: ** ½

If we look at the filmography of the two lead actors of this charming innocuous romantic comedy, both Abir Chatterjee and Parambrata Chattopaddhyay have been an integral part of many dark life-like films where the hero has to find his way out of complex situations in life.

In Biye Bibhrat both the talented actors put their feet up and let their hair down. Luckily for them , and us, the endresult is….well, not quite the memorable work you would expect when two such heavyweight actors come together ,but not a disappointment either.

The film echoes Basu Chatterjee’s Chotisi Baatand Sai Paranjype’s Katha, though not quite grabbing the core blitheness of either. Abir is cast as Shakyajit, a social influencer and quite popular with the young.Parambrata is Chandramouli a nerdy musical teacher. They both love the same girl , like Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar in Padosan.

One expected more of the two together , more of the bromance than the love triangle.

But like Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Chupke Chupkewhere Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachcha were hardly seen together, Parambrata and Abir are tangential in their togetherness. Both woo the pretty if unremarkable Lahoma Bhattacharjee who plays Mohor and whose screen-father looks and behaves like Utpal Dutt.

Strangely Mohor’s two suitors never ask her what she really wants or rather, whom she really wants.

There are references to Sanjay Bhansali’s Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam and Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Na Ho. This is to say, the film is not apologetic about its lack of originality. Biye Bibhrat is like healthy junkfood. It is not harmful in any way, but not gainful either. Among the two lead actors, Abir Chatterjee is more natural. Parambrata strains too hard to appear nerdy.

A highlight of this airy fluffy feelgood romcom is the semi-classical music by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee.

It is interesting, though not in a positive way, that mainstream Bengali cinema seems to be leaning more towards Bollywood for inspiration.The really original directors seem to have lost their voices. In Biye Bibhrat director Raja Chanda seems to constantly tilt his hat to Bollywood cinema even while delivering a film that is Bengali in its affinity to the culture of elegance and decency in the love triangle.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Biye Bibhrat Review: A complete package of laughter, emotion and introspection 834038
Biye Bibhrat Review: A complete package of laughter, emotion and introspection
Biye Bibhrat Trailer Review: All about sweet romance and hilarity 823759
Biye Bibhrat Trailer Review: All about sweet romance and hilarity
Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari: The Ones We Lost In 2020
Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari: The Ones We Lost In 2020
What Is Amol Palekar Trying To Say About Basu Chatterjee?
What Is Amol Palekar Trying To Say About Basu Chatterjee?
How Many Of Basu Chatterjee’s Actors Visited Him When He Was Ailing?
How Many Of Basu Chatterjee’s Actors Visited Him When He Was Ailing?
Basu da's films were about real people and real situations: Moushumi Chatterjee
Basu da’s films were about real people and real situations: Moushumi Chatterjee
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Raj kidnaps Shlok 835538
Meet spoiler: Raj kidnaps Shlok
When A R Rahman Swore Off Period Films 835536
When A R Rahman Swore Off Period Films
My most memorable travel was to Disneyland with my kids: Kanupriya Pandit 835533
My most memorable travel was to Disneyland with my kids: Kanupriya Pandit
TMKOC Stars' Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’ 835482
TMKOC Stars’ Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’
Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics 835464
Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza 835455
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza
Read Latest News