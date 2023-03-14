The remake saga in Bollywood is not very new. It is almost becoming a pillar of its survival instinct. And this we are not referring to recent days, but decades. Bollywood has been very nonchalant and egregious with its remake pass-Ons, and with every attempt, successful and failed, Bollywood did lose its shine in the crowd. Because, at times, these attempts look very dreary for the cinephiles.

You know, as they say, ‘to make a mistake is not a mistake, but learning nothing out of a mistake is a mistake,’ and sometimes it causes you to blunder! That is what Bollywood has and has been committing over the past decades. The makers need to learn that the cascading downpour of remakes and sequels will not work because in the era of OTTs, where we are getting fed with a profuse amount of ‘originals’ from all across the world, who would go for your ‘larger than life’ fairy tales?

Want to know some of Bollywood’s hideous remake attempts? Here you go-

Zanjeer

The Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra starrer movie goes by the same name as the movie released in 1973. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Pran and others in pivotal roles. However, while 1973 was a hit, the remake was too much even to spend a minute.

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

The name already smelt like a ‘flop.’ And Ram Gopal Varma never fails to ‘disappoint’ with his wonderfully disastrous screenplays. This one was a remake of the movie Sholay (1975). Fair to call it a lousy hoax! A puerile homage to one of Bollywood’s most beloved movies. You can only stream this if you want to understand how a timeless can grow into an offensive parody!

Umrao Jaan

The Rekha starrer became an all-time classic that was released back in 1981. However, JP Dutta later considered putting up a remake of the film starring Aishwarya Rai, who couldn’t make up to the grace the audience witnessed back then.

Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai

Starring Kareena Kapoor and Tushar Kapoor, the movie Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai is Tholi Prema’s remake, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Reddy. But, unfortunately, the Hindi remake failed to make a rush with its romance amongst the buffs.

Run

The movie starred Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika in the lead roles. The movie was the remake of the south film ‘Run’ starring Madhavan. And as predicted, the Hindi remake failed and couldn’t make any magic at the box office.

Himmatwala

The original starred Jeetendra and Sridevi. The remake version was an uncalled flop, as it was destined to be! The remake starred Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Players

Again, a failed attempt that Bollywood tried to bring in from the Hollywood movie Italian Job. This one entirely fails to meet its lofty standards. We could already tell this would be a going downhill ride from the prologue! Indian cinema, as usual, failed to adhere to the plot and ruined another Hollywood smash with inordinate, ostentatious, and subpar acting. The film is incredibly dull and lacks any glimmer to keep viewers engrossed.

Final Thoughts

This ideology only emphasizes how the makers in Bollywood are not gaining insight from their discrepancies and are out of ground-breaking ideas. They merely want to dish up scavenged content to the viewers and make everything deadbeat. Not being able to emerge from the cocoon will eventually induce you to decay inside it.

It’s time to grow out of the ‘sloth-like’ energy.