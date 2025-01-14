Christmas Movie Releases: Box Office Jinxed?

As we usher in the new year, the echoes of Christmas festivities still linger—bringing hope, joy, and prosperity for many. But for the Hindi film industry, better known as Bollywood, the season seems to tell a different tale. Traditionally, Christmas has been a golden window for Bollywood to bookend the year with blockbuster releases.

Much like Eid, Diwali, or Independence Day, this holiday period offers filmmakers a prime opportunity to maximize footfalls—provided the content strikes the right chord with audiences. Big-ticket entertainers have long leveraged this season to deliver memorable cinematic experiences, capitalizing on the festive cheer of family outings to the movies. However, a troubling trend has emerged—Bollywood and Christmas appear to be parting ways, with seven consecutive years of underwhelming box-office performances leaving a sour taste.

So, what’s causing this streak of underperformance during what was once a reliable cash cow for the industry? Let’s delve deeper.

Once a Synonym, Now Missing From the Horizon

There was a time when Christmas was almost synonymous with Aamir Khan. Much like Salman Khan’s stronghold over Eid or Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn’s association with Diwali, Aamir Khan carved his own niche with Christmas releases. And what a stellar track record he boasted!

Films like Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal not only raked in massive box-office collections but also became cultural milestones. Aamir Khan’s name on a Christmas release poster was practically a guarantee of both critical acclaim and commercial success, making the season a lucrative proposition for Bollywood.

However, this dynamic has significantly shifted. Aamir Khan hasn’t had a Christmas release since Dangal in 2016. Both of his subsequent ventures, Thugs of Hindostan (Diwali release) and Laal Singh Chaddha (August release), faltered spectacularly at the box office.

While one might speculate whether these films could have fared better with a Christmas release, the reality remains uncertain. Fans were hopeful that Sitare Zameen Par, Khan’s upcoming directorial venture, would arrive in December 2024, but that anticipation fizzled out. As of now, there’s no indication of when—or if—Aamir Khan and Christmas will reunite to recreate their magic.

Bad Films, Bad Choices

While multiple theories can be floated to explain Bollywood’s diminishing returns during Christmas, the crux of the matter is quite simple: bad films don’t work. Audiences today are discerning and unforgiving, and a subpar product is swiftly rejected.

The writing on the wall became apparent with Zero in 2018. Despite Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and the festive release, the film’s lackluster storyline and weak execution resulted in a resounding failure. This pattern continued with Dabangg 3 in 2019, which suffered from unflattering reviews and failed to create the magic of its predecessors.

The year 2020 marked an anomaly, with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the world—and Bollywood—to a standstill. Yet, when cinemas reopened, expectations were high for 83 in December 2021. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film promised a nostalgic recounting of India’s historic cricket World Cup win, with Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, despite its strong premise and positive word-of-mouth, 83 underperformed at the box office.

The disappointment continued into 2022 with Cirkus. This Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh collaboration was a critical and commercial disaster, solidifying itself as one of the weakest Christmas releases in recent memory.

Last year (2023), Shah Rukh Khan returned with Dunki, helmed by the legendary Rajkumar Hirani. While the film was commercially successful to an extent, it fell short of the monumental success of SRK’s earlier hits in the same year, Pathaan and Jawan. Given the pedigree of both Khan and Hirani, Dunki was expected to soar much higher, leaving a sense of unfulfilled potential.

This past year’s Christmas release, Baby John, painted a similar picture. Although its collections were respectable, it failed to deliver the kind of explosive success one associates with a festive release. To compound matters, the film was overshadowed by Pushpa 2, which released three weeks earlier but maintained its dominance at the box office.

What Lies Ahead?

The question of what’s next looms large. As it stands, Alpha, a spy thriller featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and set in YRF’s Spy Universe, is slated for a Christmas 2025 release. This film has already generated substantial buzz, with fans hopeful it will break Bollywood’s ongoing streak of Christmas misfires.

Will Bollywood reclaim its Christmas glory, or will the streak continue? Only time will tell. For now, the industry—and its audiences—remain cautiously optimistic, clinging to the hope that the magic of the season will once again translate to cinematic triumphs.