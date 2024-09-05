Natural Star Nani’s Massive ‘Hat-Trick’ With The Success Of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

‘Natural Star’ Nani has made it happen again!! After the huge success of his films Dasara and Hi Nanna, Nani is back, this time in a bigger way, with his mass entertainer film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film starring the talented actor Nani has been a massive hit, capturing the hearts of audiences everywhere. Despite the challenging weather conditions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film has managed to achieve remarkable success, earning over 75 crores worldwide in just five days since its release on 29th August. This exceptional achievement is a testament to Nani’s star power and the dedication of the entire team behind the film.

The film, helmed by director Vivek Athreya, has been receiving accolades across all aspects, from the exceptional acting, gripping story, and well-crafted screenplay to the riveting music that adds depth to the monumental clash between the protagonist and antagonist. Nani and SJ Suryah’s intense face-off stands out as a crowning moment in the movie. Additionally, Priyanka Mohan’s portrayal represents one of the most well-developed female lead characters in a genre largely dominated by male-centric narratives. Jakes Bejoy’s music has turned out to be one of his best works till date.

Nani has once again captivated his global fan base with his remarkable performance in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Fans had eagerly anticipated Nani’s return to an action-oriented role, and he did not disappoint. Following the success of the emotional family drama Hi Nanna last year, witnessing Nani in this new avatar is both satisfying and uplifting. Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv and starring Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna, tells a poignant story of a father and his ailing daughter, with the unexpected return of the protagonist’s wife adding captivating twists to their lives.

Preceding the release of Hi Nanna, audiences were treated to Dasara, a captivating period-action film directed by Srikanth Odela. In this movie, Nani took on the complex role of Bharani, delivering a powerful performance that expertly conveyed his character’s nuanced emotions and raw, unyielding nature. Nani’s stellar portrayal in Dasara earned him the prestigious Best Actor Award at the esteemed Filmfare Awards South. Additionally, he has garnered nominations for Best Actor at several other upcoming award ceremonies, further solidifying his place as a formidable talent in the industry.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is on its way to reaching the 100 crore mark, and DVV Entertainment, the film’s makers, have already arranged a success meet in celebration of its success. Nani, the lead actor, has actively promoted the film not just in the Telugu region but also in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai. The film, titled “Surya’s Saturday” in Hindi, is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Despite the film not performing well in the Hindi version, Nani’s extensive promotional efforts have proven to be highly advantageous in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Remarkably, the theater occupancy in these two Southern states has been exceptional during the first week of its release.

The film has been a massive hit in the overseas market, particularly in North America. The movie has shattered records and is now recognized as Nani’s highest-grossing film in that region.

Nani’s exceptional achievement in scoring a hat-trick of successes has elevated him to an elite echelon of actors known for their unwavering dominance and widespread popularity at the box office!

Nani now moves one gear up in action, with Sailesh Kolanu’s Hit 3. Nani will join with Srikant Odela for his next after Dasara.