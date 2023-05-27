2018 Makes History as Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film, Surpasses Baahubali 2's Record in Kerala

2018 as a movie has won hearts of many and well, we have truly loved it. It has now become the highest-grossing Malayalam film and has also surpassed Baahubali 2's record in Kerala. Let's check out

The gripping survival thriller 2018 has achieved a remarkable milestone, emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film has not only won audiences but has also surpassed the previous record set by ‘Baahubali 2’ in Kerala.

Since its release on 5th May 2023, the film ‘2018’ has taken the box office by storm, with an impressive 146.6 (gross) crores within just 21 days. This outstanding success speaks to the film’s powerful storytelling and the love of the audience.

‘2018’ narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in the year 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity. The film effectively showcases the resilience and triumph of humanity in the face of adversity. Starring a talented ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, and more, the film has garnered acclaim for its performances and gripping narrative.

Due to the overwhelming response from audiences and critics, the makers of ‘2018’ decided to release the film nationwide. The film had a pan-India release by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures on 26th May 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

‘2018’ is jointly produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph, and is distributed by Kavya Film Company, while the Hindi version was released through Anand Pandit Motion Pictures on 26th May 2023.