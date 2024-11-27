‘Baahubali 2’ Actor Subbaraju announces wedding on social media

Telugu actor Subbaraju surprised his fans by announcing his wedding on November 26. The 47-year-old actor, known for his work in multiple film industries, shared the news via Instagram. Subbaraju posted a picture from his wedding, captioning it, “Hitched finally!!!”

The announcement quickly garnered attention, with fans and followers flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages. However, Subbaraju kept details about his wife under wraps, not tagging or identifying her in the post, adding an element of intrigue.

The wedding photo captured the couple against a scenic beach backdrop. Subbaraju wore a traditional outfit, complemented by a layered necklace and sunglasses. His bride was seen in a red and golden saree, also sporting sunglasses and statement jewelry.

Subbaraju is a familiar face in the Telugu film industry and has also worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Kumar Verma in the blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion. Over his career, he has appeared in more than 100 films, establishing himself as a versatile actor known for his character roles.

Most recently, Subbaraju was seen in the Telugu film Jithender Reddy. Despite his long-standing career, he has maintained a relatively low profile when it comes to his personal life. His decision to keep his wife’s identity private has only fueled curiosity among his fans.

Subbaraju’s wedding announcement has been widely celebrated, with many expressing their happiness for the actor as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.