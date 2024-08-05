A wait of 6 years to returning favorites: Looking at ‘Stree 2’ & the horror-comedy universe

It will almost exactly be six years since we first saw Stree and were mesmerised by it. Giving the horror-comedy genre a push that no one anticipated, Stree went on to wonderous numbers at the box office and before one knew, it gave birth to a universe that is now looked upon to.

Usually, when a film arrives after a wait that spans six long years, the prospects for the film look dampened but that cannot be said about Stree, and the reason for that is something they can credit themselves for. Kickstarting a ‘Stree universe’, not only did the excitement regarding Stree 2 stay alive but only got better and better. Courtesy the lovely cameo that involved Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana in the film, Bhediya and then having Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee’s cameo in the recent blockbuster, Munjya – the conversation surrounding the film and this world have always managed to stay intact.

Maddock Films – the propellers of this horror-comedy universe took a risk six years ago with a film that not many would expected to deliver the numbers that it did but with intricate planning of its films ahead, they have now managed to deliver three films and while Stree and Munjya have been 100 crore blockbusters, Bhediya did reasonably well too as it garnered over 80 crores.

This sets things up well for Stree 2 and the timing couldn’t be better as just two months ago, Munjya came in and conquered the scene.