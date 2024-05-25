‘Ab time aa gaya hai Munjya ka’, ‘aisi filmein mast lagti hai’ – Netizens blown away by ‘Munjya’ trailer

In an effort to constantly redefine the horror comedy genre, Maddock Films is making one film after another that certainly seals that. After breaking all records and springing in a huge surprise with Stree that was the first chapter in this series, the production house has continued to present more and more films ahead.

On that note, this might be the most important year for them as Stree 2 is finally arriving later this year, but right now, there’s Munjya to look forward to.

After a couple of glimpses, the trailer of the film was released only yesterday and since then, it has been the talking point. After being in conversation for introducing India’s first ever CGI actor in the form of Munjya, the trailer showed the actors in the film as well which include the likes of Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma.

Since it came out, Netizens have been expressing their love for the trailer ever since. Here’s some of the tweets-

Earlier producer Dinesh Vijan had said, “At the heart of it, this is Munjya’s love story and it’s about his first love – Munni. However, he doesn’t get her! If you’ve ever had an obsessive lover or obsessed over anybody, you will understand his POV. If not his, Munni’s for sure he jokingly adds. Munjya is technologically the most advanced CGI actor out there in India and we are very proud of it. It definitely is going to be a spectacle for children, gen next and the whole family.”

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around ‘Munjya,’ a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. Get ready to be scared and laugh out loud with Munjya.