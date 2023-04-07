Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s death case took a new turn today as the accused Samar Singh has been arrested by police in Ghaziabad, as per reports in India Today. The 25-year-old actress was found dead inside her hotel room in Varanasi. She was there for the shoot of her film, Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin. No suicide note was found in her hotel room.

As per reports, the two accused, Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh, were out of reach of the police who were conducting raids at various places by forming teams. Samar had been accused of abetting the actress’ suicide by Akanksha’s mother. Ever since he had been absconding. Samar’s brother Sanjay Singh was also named as another accused in the complaint filed by Akanksha’s mother.

If reports are to be believed, Samar was planning to fly abroad. When the cops got to know about this, they informed all the airports to identify him and not let him leave the country. The Varanasi police have produced Samar Singh in the CJM court.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.