The Bhojpuri regional entertainment industry suffered a huge shock when one of its leading actresses aka Akanksha Dubey passed away by suicide on Sunday, March 26, 2023. For the unversed, the actress made her debut many years back in the film ‘Meri Jung Mera Faisla’. The actress was unfortunately found dead in a hotel at Varanasi. She was reportedly there for the shoot of her film ‘Laik Hoon Main Nalayak Nahin’ and as per reports in the media, no suicide note was recovered. The UP Police is currently investigating the matter and well, it has now been found that a man came to drop Akanksha in her hotel room on that night. He reportedly spent about 17 minutes with her in the room and the police is now in the lookout for him.

For the unversed, Akanksha Dubey’s mother has held two individuals responsible for her daughter’s demise. Her mother has accused Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh of Akanksha’s murder. She revealed on March 21, Samar Singh’s brother Sanjay Singh had threatened to kill Akanksha Dubey, which the actress herself informed her of over the phone.

The two accused, Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh, are currently out of reach of the police who are conducting raids at various places by forming teams.

