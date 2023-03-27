A video of the late Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey is roaming all over the internet after she was found dead allegedly by suicide. In this video, Akanksha Dubey seemed to be crying during her Instagram live before her death. Also, as the video goes on, she is seen covering her mouth and crying.

The Police officials said that Akanksha Dubey was found dead on Sunday in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath. Allegedly the actress died due to suicide. The Police officials quoted, “The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death.”

On the other hand, Akanksha’s makeup artist said, “She was a brave girl, and would always stand for others. I met her for the first time during the lockdown period. Later we learned that we were both from the same town, Bhadohi. Since then I was working as her personal makeup artist.”

Big celebrities called the matter and shared an Instagram post. Aamrapali Dubey emotionally said, “Can’t believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey,” also, “I wanted to use our pictures together only to highlight your achievements!”

