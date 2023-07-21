ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Vivek Oberoi files fraud case against business partners alleging fraudulence of Rs 1.55 crore

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has taken legal action against three of his business partners, accusing them of fraudulently embezzling Rs 1.55 crore from him. The actor alleges that the accused individuals deceived him into investing in an event and film production company, promising lucrative returns.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 17:10:41
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has taken legal action against three of his business partners, accusing them of fraudulently embezzling Rs 1.55 crore from him. The actor alleges that the accused individuals deceived him into investing in an event and film production company, promising lucrative returns. However, they allegedly diverted the funds for their personal gain, leaving Oberoi at a significant financial loss. The Mumbai Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police are currently investigating the matter, as mentioned in a report by The Indian Express.

As per the reports, Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP, has engaged the services of chartered accountant Deven Bafna to lodge a police complaint on his company’s behalf concerning the implicated partners of Anandita Entertainment LLP. These partners, including Sanjay Shah, Nandita Shah, Radhika Nanda, and others, are allegedly involved in the case. In April 2017, Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka jointly established Oberoi Organic LLP, a venture centered around organic products. Subsequently, they collaborated with Sanjay, a specialist in event organization and film production, and together, they embarked on organizing events within the film industry.

However, their partnership allegedly took a fraudulent turn when Oberoi’s firm was rebranded as Anandita Entertainment LLP, with its focus shifted towards event organization and film production. Sanjay and his mother were included as partners, while the actor’s wife resigned from the firm.

Troubles mounted for Oberoi when he discovered that a significant portion of his investments had been misused for personal expenses, such as insurance payments, jewelry purchases, and salary disbursements. Subsequent investigations revealed that Sanjay had formed another company, Anandita Studios Pvt. Ltd., falsely claiming to be producing a film that was being financed by Oberoi’s firm.

The police complaint also alleged that the accused individuals pocketed Rs 60 lakh received as payment for Oberoi’s guest appearances in various events and programs. In light of these findings, the actor decided to take legal action against the accused parties, conducting to the filing of the police complaint under “Sections 406, 409, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code”. The investigation is ongoing, and the case has caught the attention of the entertainment industry, raising questions about financial transparency and ethical practices in film ventures.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

