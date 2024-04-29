Actress Amrita Pandey found dead in her apartment; police suspect suicide

Actor Amrita Pandey, who was primarily known for her work in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry was shockingly found dead in her apartment in Bhagaplur, Bihar back on April 25, Thursday. The news only started surfacing on late Saturday before it finally began surfacing everywhere on Sunday.

The nature of the news was also shocking as media reports suggested that she committed suicide by hanging herself by her saree to a ceiling fan of her residence. Furthermore, her death also sparked conversation owing to a cryptic post that she shared on social media hours before demise.

For the uninitiated, Pandey also known by her stage name Annapurna, gained prominence in the Bhojpuri film industry as well as in Hindi web series, films, and advertisements. The 27-year-old actress notably appeared alongside Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the movie “Deewanapan.” In 2022, she married Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer based in Mumbai. The couple resided in Mumbai together.

Tragically, following her passing, close relatives revealed that Amrita had been grappling with depression and other mental health challenges for some time. She had been undergoing treatment for these issues and was also facing difficulties related to her work.

As of now, the police are still investigating the matter, and depression is said to be a primary reason for her death. While it does seem like suicide, no suicide note was found in the apartment.