The boss babe, Rashami Desai, who recently was in the headlines for her rampant bold statements during her stint in the show Bigg Boss 15 has now been quite an avid user of social media. Given that, she has also got an elevated fan following since then on Instagram.

Well, thanks to her stylish lookbooks and sassy videos that she shares on her social media handle. Given that, the actress has now again shared a candid reel video on her gram where we could spot her playing pool.

She played it in slow motion as she successfully hits the board, leaving fans all startled. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Just for me just for fun 😎”

Here take a look-

But it’s not just fans who were in love with the video but her friends from the Bhojpuri entertainment world, Akshara Singh and Monalisa.