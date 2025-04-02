After a riveting teaser, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ makers unveil trailer date

The trailer for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is set to release on April 3, offering a deeper look into the historical drama. Starring Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, the film revisits a critical moment in India’s history and will arrive in cinemas worldwide on April 18, 2025.

Joining Kumar in key roles are R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday as Amrinder Gill. British actor Simon Pasley Day plays General Reginald Dyer, a central figure in the Jallianwala Bagh incident. The newly released poster features the four main characters, building anticipation for the upcoming trailer.

The film follows the efforts of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and activist, who played a significant role in challenging British rule after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The storyline highlights his legal battle and the broader impact of the event on India’s freedom struggle.

The first teaser introduced audiences to the film’s intense narrative, setting the stage for the full trailer. The movie is expected to explore historical events with a dramatic perspective, shedding light on a lesser-known part of the independence movement.

With the trailer launching soon, the film is drawing interest from history enthusiasts and cinema lovers alike. As the release date approaches, the focus will be on how the film presents this chapter of history on the big screen.