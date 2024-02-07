After The Shelving Of Baiju Bawra Ranveer Singh Looks At Various Projects

Ranveer Singh is looking at a jobless 2024.He suddenly finds his date diary emptied out,no thanks to the sudden cancellation of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

A source in the know reveals, “When Ranveer was summoned by Bhansali for Baiju Bawra, Ranveer cleared the decks , and readily agreed to allot all the dates Bhansali wanted.SLB wanted an entire year from Ranveer and Alia for Baiju Bawra. Both stars happily allotted the dates that SLB required. After all, a film with Bhansali is more than enough compensation for other projects that may be declined or delayed.”

When Bhansali decided to drop Baiju Bawra and make Love & War instead , his plan was to to relocate both Ranveer and Alia into the replacement project.While Alia happily agreed, Ranveer quietly exited.

“He is without work in 2024, as of now, looking at various projects.Those looking for a juicy feud here, please look elsewhere. There is absolutely no stress between SLB and Ranveer. And the actor is not the least bitter or angry about the cancelled film. Those looking for a juicy fight between the director and the actor would be disappointed,” says a close friend of Ranveer.

As for the empty date diary, it will be filled sooner rather than later. Watch this space.