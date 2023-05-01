Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie 'AK 62' titled Vidaa Muyarchi, deets inside

A big and important update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Ajith Kumar. As we all know quite well for the fact that Ajith Kumar is a bonafide rage and sensation. That’s why, whenever he comes up with new projects, the happiness and excitement of the fans hit its peak for real. For quite a long time, his fans were waiting for an official update on the title of his upcoming movie “AK 62”. Well finally, we have clarity on the same.

Know more about Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie title:

As per the official announcement by the makers, the title of his next movie is Vidaa Muyarchi. The title was unveiled on the actor’s 52nd birthday. It is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar! Here's the announcement poster of #AjithKumar starrer #VidaaMuyarchi directed by #MagizhThirumeni. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, this movie will have music scored by #Anirudh, cinematography by #NiravShah. pic.twitter.com/eWn00M1HTw — Viishnu Prasad (@viishnuprasaad) May 1, 2023

Inner Meaning:

For the unversed, Vidaa Muyarchi means determination in Tamil as per reports in The Hindu portal. Other details of the plot and cast remain unknown at the moment. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com