ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie 'AK 62' titled Vidaa Muyarchi, deets inside

Know more about superstar Ajith Kumar

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 May,2023 11:24:45
Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie 'AK 62' titled Vidaa Muyarchi, deets inside

A big and important update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Ajith Kumar. As we all know quite well for the fact that Ajith Kumar is a bonafide rage and sensation. That’s why, whenever he comes up with new projects, the happiness and excitement of the fans hit its peak for real. For quite a long time, his fans were waiting for an official update on the title of his upcoming movie “AK 62”. Well finally, we have clarity on the same.

Know more about Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie title:

As per the official announcement by the makers, the title of his next movie is Vidaa Muyarchi. The title was unveiled on the actor’s 52nd birthday. It is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Inner Meaning:

For the unversed, Vidaa Muyarchi means determination in Tamil as per reports in The Hindu portal. Other details of the plot and cast remain unknown at the moment. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
RIP: Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away
RIP: Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away
Thunivu Is Hands-Down Ajith’s Career’s Worst Film
Thunivu Is Hands-Down Ajith’s Career’s Worst Film
Box Office Battle: Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' races past Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu'
Box Office Battle: Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' races past Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu'
RIP: Ajith's fan passes away while celebrating Thunivu release
RIP: Ajith's fan passes away while celebrating Thunivu release
Thunivu Trailer: Thala Ajith's latest entertainer packs a punch
Thunivu Trailer: Thala Ajith's latest entertainer packs a punch
No Guts No Glory: Ajith Kumar's latest 'Thunivu' posters takes over internet by storm, check out
No Guts No Glory: Ajith Kumar's latest 'Thunivu' posters takes over internet by storm, check out
Latest Stories
RIP: Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide, deets inside
RIP: Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide, deets inside
Gabbar Is Back Turns 8
Gabbar Is Back Turns 8
Watch: Paparazzi tells Kangana Ranaut "hum e Darr lagta hai aapse baat karne mein...", see her epic response
Watch: Paparazzi tells Kangana Ranaut "hum e Darr lagta hai aapse baat karne mein...", see her epic response
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Sunday special' lovey-dovey romance
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Sunday special' lovey-dovey romance
Anushka Sen and her many moods and avatars
Anushka Sen and her many moods and avatars
Kitne Bade Jhoote Ho Tum: Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Mr. Faisu's candid video goes viral
Kitne Bade Jhoote Ho Tum: Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Mr. Faisu's candid video goes viral
Read Latest News