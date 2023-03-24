A really sad and heartbreaking news update is coming in from the South regional entertainment industry.

Earlier, we heard the news of director Pradeep Sarkar’s tragic demise. And now, as per reports in India Today, we hear that Valimai actor Ajith Kumar’s father P Subramaniam has passed away. He was reportedly battling paralysis-related issues and other age-related ailments. He was 84 when he breathed his last. His mortal remains are set to cremated at Besant Negar crematorium at around 10AM.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May God give Ajith Kumar and his entire family the strength and courage to deal with this tough time. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com