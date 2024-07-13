Akshay Kumar on ‘overexposure’ due to multiple films; recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s advice

Actor Akshay Kumar’s lull at the box office is known to one and all, where in the last five years, all his films except Sooryavanshi and OMG 2 have flopped at the box office. His latest release Sarfira has managed to attain him some critical love but the Day 1 collection of his film has been his lowest in the last 15 years.

Apart from all this, one other piece of criticism that Kumar has faced the most is about over exposure and how that might be a reason of his films not working out.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Kumar opened on the same saying that he believes that if he picks a film in two years, there is no “guarantee” that it will be successful.

“I have seen people do that and then the film does not work, and they get no films for the next year. It is all about doing films with commerce also and what you want to give the audience,” he said.

He also called his approach a balance between ‘creativity and commerce.’

Mainly though, he recalled the advice Amitabh Bachchan gave him, where he quoted Big B how he said, “Kaam karte rehna. Kaam ko mat chhodna, kaam ata hai, karte rehna (He told me that you must continue to do work, and never leave work when it comes to you).”

He also recalled how Bachchan told him to not pay attention to anyone saying anything and just keep his faith in the audience.

Kumar is in no shortage of films where he has several films lined up in the form of Khel Khel Mein, Welcome to the Jungle, Housefull 5, Sky Force, and Singham Again.