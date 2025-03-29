Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday Bring History Alive in ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ New Posters

Following the release of multiple posters and a widely praised teaser, the team behind Kesari Chapter 2 has now unveiled two new posters, adding further depth to the film’s narrative. These latest visuals continue to showcase the characters while introducing fresh elements that hint at the story’s themes and intensity.

One of the new posters presents the three lead actors together. Akshay Kumar is seen portraying C. Shankaran, R. Madhavan takes on the role of Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday plays Amrinder Gill. The poster also incorporates glimpses from the film, including a shot of Ananya’s character in what appears to be a courtroom setting. Another striking detail is the distressed expression of a victim, possibly connected to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, an event central to the film’s premise.

The second poster highlights Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in a significant moment. Akshay’s character is depicted raising a finger, seemingly making a statement or fighting for justice. Behind them, a harrowing scene unfolds, featuring British soldiers firing upon unarmed civilians. This visual reinforces the film’s focus on the tragic historical incident and its repercussions.

The film carries the tagline The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, signaling a deeper exploration of this historical event. With a storyline that delves into crucial moments of India’s past, the film aims to bring an impactful perspective to the audience.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. The anticipation continues to build as more details about the film emerge, keeping viewers eager for its release.