Allu Arjun & Atlee Join Forces for Massively Budgeted Sci-Fi Film ‘AA22xA6′

Marking a major collaboration in Indian cinema, actor Allu Arjun has signed on to work with director Atlee for a science fiction action film, temporarily titled AA22. The project was officially revealed on Arjun’s 43rd birthday, creating buzz across social media and industry circles.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is set to be mounted on a grand scale, combining cutting-edge visual effects and an expansive production setup. A launch video shared on X showcased initial glimpses of pre-production activity, hinting at the scale the team is aiming for.

Sources indicate that Arjun’s compensation includes a large upfront fee along with a share in the film’s profits. Atlee, who has seen significant success in recent years, is also receiving a major payout for this film, which will be his sixth directorial venture.

With a total investment nearing Rs 800 crore, the film will devote a significant portion of its budget to VFX and post-production. The aim is to create a story that connects with audiences across the country and beyond. To achieve this, both Arjun and Atlee recently traveled to Los Angeles to meet with a leading VFX studio known for its involvement in international blockbusters.

The visit reportedly focused on exploring possibilities for bringing a new visual language to the film. The team is said to be working on integrating advanced visual technology into storytelling, making the project stand out in its genre.

AA22 is being positioned as a multilingual release with plans to reach diverse audiences. With pre-production in full swing, fans and industry watchers alike are keeping a close eye on further developments around what could be a landmark film in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s careers.