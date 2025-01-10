Allu Arjun To Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali For His Next? Here’s What We Know!

Allu Arjun is one of India’s most popular film stars. He is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Pushpa 2. Amidst all things about Allu Arjun on the internet, his recent visit to ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has sparked curiosity among fans. One cannot stop thinking about what’s cooking between the two, or maybe the filmmaker is planning to collaborate with the pan-India star for something big.

There is no confirmation about the same, but speculation is building, and one may wonder if Allu is joining the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film, Love and War. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal are already part of the film. Well, whatever it may be, the good news is that with this meet, we can expect something new coming up for fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEoamjLIlv1/?hl=en

This morning, Allu Arjun was snapped at the airport leaving Mumbai after his work in the town. The actor looked dashing wearing a white winter-style t-shirt teamed with black jeans. With his basic hairstyle, the actress rocked his appearance, opting for black sunglasses. The chunky shows rounded his comfortable yet stylish look. While leaving the airport, Ally Arjun greeted the paparazzi, waving his hand, and rushed inside for his flight.

There has been no confirmation about these speculations until now, but as soon as we find something, we will share an update.