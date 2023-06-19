Ananth Mahadevan’s The Storyteller To Open London Indian Film Festival

Jio Studios’ The Storyteller, based on a short story ‘Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro’ by master filmmaker Satyajit Ray is all set to open the London Indian Film Festival on June 22 at BFI Southbank, London. Jio Studios presents, a Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films Production, the movie stars powerhouse actors Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Jayesh More and Revathy.

Talking about the film’s selection as the opening film, an elated filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan shares, “The Storyteller that has already been acclaimed at Busan, Palm Springs, IFFI and IFFK, Kerala has emerged as a befitting tribute to the Master Satyajit Ray on the occasion of his birth centenary. It is hence a matter of pride and indeed gratifying that Europe’s biggest indie festival The London Indian Film Festival has accorded it the status of Opening Film . Based on an original story by Ray, The Storyteller evokes the master’s subtle touch and harks back to the era of pure cinema.”

Based on a short story by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and hailed as the Original among all Originals, The Storyteller tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia; turning more intriguing as twists are added to it. The original Bengali short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro that he created.