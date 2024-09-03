Ananya Panday Bids Emotional Farewell to Beloved Pet Dog Fudge: ‘Will Miss You Every Single Day’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is grieving the loss of her loyal companion, pet dog Fudge, who passed away on September 3. The actress took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute featuring adorable childhood photos with her beloved furry friend.

With 25.3 million followers, Ananya’s post quickly attracted the attention of her family, friends, and fans. The heartfelt note accompanying the photos reads: “2008 – infinity. Rest in peace, Fudge; I love you, fighter.. 16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, I’ll miss you every single day.”

The photo series showcases Ananya’s special bond with Fudge, from childhood snaps to tender moments with her family. The pictures feature Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, sister, Rysa Panday, and grandmother, highlighting Fudge’s integral role in their lives.

One photo depicts a young Ananya cradling Fudge in her arms, while another shows Bhavana holding the pup, surrounded by her daughters. The Panday sisters are also snuggled up with Fudge, showcasing their deep affection for their pet.

Ananya’s emotional note resonated with her loved ones, including her mother, Bhavana Pandey, and best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, who offered condolences and support.

Fudge’s passing marks the end of an era for the Panday family, who cherished their loyal companion for 16 incredible years. Ananya’s tribute serves as a testament to Fudge’s profound impact on their lives, filling their days with laughter, love, and cherished memories.

As fans and well-wishers offer condolences, Ananya Panday’s heartfelt farewell to Fudge reminds us of the unconditional love and companionship our pets bring to our lives.